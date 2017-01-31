Hartford Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Raping Child
An 18-year-old woman who was raped by a trusted acquaintance watched Tuesday as her attacker was sentenced to 10 years of prison and 10 years of probation. David Huertas, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to first-degree sexual assault and violating the terms of his probation from a previous crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|OzRitz
|1,487,963
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Mothra
|63,050
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|TRD
|71,332
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|313,250
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Mon
|cmzehnlern
|55
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC