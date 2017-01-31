Hartford Man Sentenced To 10 Years Fo...

Hartford Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Raping Child

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

An 18-year-old woman who was raped by a trusted acquaintance watched Tuesday as her attacker was sentenced to 10 years of prison and 10 years of probation. David Huertas, 39, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to first-degree sexual assault and violating the terms of his probation from a previous crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr OzRitz 1,487,963
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr PresDJTrump 20,794
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) 5 hr Costa Mesa 156
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Mothra 63,050
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr TRD 71,332
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon ThomasA 313,250
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Mon cmzehnlern 55
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC