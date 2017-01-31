Hartford man gets 5 years for cocaine trafficking
A Hartford man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his part in a drug smuggling ring that brought cocaine into Connecticut from Texas. Todd Vernon, 42, of Hartford was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday to 60 months in prison and five years probation for trafficking cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ester povington
|1,488,243
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|rosemary
|20,799
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,333
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,050
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|DAVID27
|313,257
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|15 hr
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Mon
|cmzehnlern
|55
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC