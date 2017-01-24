Hartford Man Gets 12 Years For 2014 H...

Hartford Man Gets 12 Years For 2014 Homicide

Tayshawn "Kanye" Simms shot Jose Torres to death at a cookout on Adams Street 21/2 years ago in front of children and adults, but witnesses were proving hard to come by as his trial loomed in November. Simms, 25, was equally concerned about who the state might convince to testify against him and what they might say.

