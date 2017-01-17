Hartford Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Foot Chase
Hartford police said that they have arrested a man on drug and firearm charges after a brief foot chase on Friday night. According to police, at 9:47 p.m. officers conducting a "Hot Spot" search in response to an increase of gun incidents in the area of the city's North District, observed a vehicle parked in the area of 221 Sisson Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,482,187
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 min
|silly rabbit
|313,200
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|39 min
|Lovey794
|62,964
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,313
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Steph
|72
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC