Hartford Man Arrested On Drug Charges...

Hartford Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Foot Chase

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

Hartford police said that they have arrested a man on drug and firearm charges after a brief foot chase on Friday night. According to police, at 9:47 p.m. officers conducting a "Hot Spot" search in response to an increase of gun incidents in the area of the city's North District, observed a vehicle parked in the area of 221 Sisson Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,482,187
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 23 min silly rabbit 313,200
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 39 min Lovey794 62,964
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Now_What- 20,772
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Thu Steph 72
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,847 • Total comments across all topics: 278,113,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC