Hartford Man Arrested After Multi-State Chase Into Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a motor vehicle pursuit from Massachusetts to Vermont. According to Vermont State Police, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, fled a Massachusetts State Police officer who tried to stop him on Interstate 91 Monday night around 11:30 p.m. Officers noticed the suspect's vehicle near mile marker 24 in Vermont and tried to stop him, but Gonzalez allegedly fled in his vehicle.
