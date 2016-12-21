Hartford Man Arrested After Multi-Sta...

Hartford Man Arrested After Multi-State Chase Into Vermont

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a motor vehicle pursuit from Massachusetts to Vermont. According to Vermont State Police, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, fled a Massachusetts State Police officer who tried to stop him on Interstate 91 Monday night around 11:30 p.m. Officers noticed the suspect's vehicle near mile marker 24 in Vermont and tried to stop him, but Gonzalez allegedly fled in his vehicle.

