Hartford Hospital's Black & Red Gala Attracts Big Crowd
Hartford Hospital held its annual Black & Red Gala at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Jan. 28. The funds raised by the event will aid in building a premiere, nationally recognized Neuroscience Institute that will use innovative treatments and provide state-of-the-art care. The evening entertainment was headlined by Fitz and the Tantrums and followed by an after party with dancing and desserts.
