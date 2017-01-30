Hartford Hospital's Black & Red Gala Attracts Big Crowd

Hartford Hospital held its annual Black & Red Gala at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Jan. 28. The funds raised by the event will aid in building a premiere, nationally recognized Neuroscience Institute that will use innovative treatments and provide state-of-the-art care. The evening entertainment was headlined by Fitz and the Tantrums and followed by an after party with dancing and desserts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.