Hartford Council Approves Salary Hike To Help Fill DPW Vacancy

14 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The city council approved a move by Mayor Luke Bronin to increase the salary range of a vacant public works position in an attempt to garner more interest in filling it. At a special meeting Monday, council members voted 7-2 in favor of the mayor's resolution to raise the compensation for the assistant director of public works and city engineer to between $78,400 and $117,600.

