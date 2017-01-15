Hartford Circus Fire Survivor Saddened By Ringling Bros. Closing
There isn't a day when Harry Lichtenbaum, 86, doesn't think about watching the blaze at the top of the Ringling Bros. tent grow bigger and how he and his sister were lucky to get out of the 1944 disaster alive.
