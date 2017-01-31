Hartford Baking Company, CT Breweries Host ACLU Fundraisers

Hartford Baking Company, 625 New Park Ave., West Hartford, hosts "Carbs for a Cause," an all-day fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union on Feb. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., when 100 percent of the day's sales will be donated to the ACLU, according to a press release.

