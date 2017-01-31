Hartford Baking Company, CT Breweries Host ACLU Fundraisers
Hartford Baking Company, 625 New Park Ave., West Hartford, hosts "Carbs for a Cause," an all-day fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union on Feb. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., when 100 percent of the day's sales will be donated to the ACLU, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,487,764
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,043
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|313,250
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Ize Found
|71,331
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Mon
|cmzehnlern
|55
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Jan 27
|dganoe7
|75
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC