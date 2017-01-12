Hack reveals data company Cellebrite ...

Hack reveals data company Cellebrite works with everyone from US cops to Russia

Among other products, Cellebrite's UFED system offers "in-depth physical, file system, password, and logical extractions of evidentiary data," and is often the go-to product for law enforcement to pull data from seized phones and other devices. In a statement , Cellebrite called this hack "illegal" and noted that "the company is not aware of any specific increased risk to customers as a result of this incident; however, my.Cellebrite account holders are advised to change their passwords as a precaution."

