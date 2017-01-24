Groups on the a lefta and a righta co...

Groups on the a lefta and a righta come together to oppose 3rd casino

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

There's a meeting Tuesday night in East Windsor and another one Wednesday night in Windsor Locks that Connecticut's casino operators say could have a major impact on jobs in Southeastern Connecticut. A coalition of groups across the political and religious spectrum in the state came out in strong opposition to a third casino and says it wants a state-wide referendum on the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min ritedownthemiddle 1,484,607
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 32 min Meh 20,776
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 56 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) 11 hr Monica8181 74
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr TRD 71,322
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon ThomasA 313,233
Lost Phone Mon Do no harm 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC