Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez Ask...

Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez Asks To Have Corruption Cases Tossed

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Lawyers for former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez have asked a judge to dismiss the state's corruption case, citing Perez's right not to be tried twice for the same crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,471,778
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min OzRitz 62,703
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr cpeter1313 313,117
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 20 hr Ize Found 71,279
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Tue deborah 71
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,203

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC