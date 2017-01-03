Fed's Rosengren argues for more regul...

Fed's Rosengren argues for more regular pace of rate hikes

A somewhat more regular pace of interest rate hikes in the US might be justified, a top US rate-setter said. In remarks to business leaders in Hartford, Connecticut, the president of the Federal Reserve bank of Boston, Eric Rosengren, explained that: "economic circumstances have evolved and now imply the need for a different stance of monetary policy."

