Family Weeps For Hartford Woman At Candlelight Vigil
Ariel Lara laid the final strokes of his portrait of Luz Rosado late Wednesday as candles flickered nearby in anticipation of a vigil in her memory. "She was like my sister," Lara said as he stood next to the display, placed outside of Rosado's home on Wethersfield Avenue in the South End.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|32 min
|Kissez8098
|313,116
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|56 min
|Gunner
|1,471,503
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Syrup2995
|62,673
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Tue
|deborah
|71
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC