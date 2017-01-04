Family Weeps For Hartford Woman At Ca...

Family Weeps For Hartford Woman At Candlelight Vigil

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Ariel Lara laid the final strokes of his portrait of Luz Rosado late Wednesday as candles flickered nearby in anticipation of a vigil in her memory. "She was like my sister," Lara said as he stood next to the display, placed outside of Rosado's home on Wethersfield Avenue in the South End.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 32 min Kissez8098 313,116
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 56 min Gunner 1,471,503
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Syrup2995 62,673
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Ize Found 71,279
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Tue deborah 71
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,655

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC