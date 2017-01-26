Ex-Hartford Mayor Perez Loses Effort To Have Charges Dismissed

A judge Thursday denied a motion to dismiss criminal charges against former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez , paving the way for new trials. Superior Court Judge Julia Crawford, in an eight-page decision, dismissed a novel argument by attorney Hubert Santos to have extortion and bribery charges thrown out based on the Fifth Amendment right not to be tried twice for the same crime - known as the "double jeopardy clause."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.