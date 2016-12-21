Eight Displaced Following Sunday Morn...

Eight Displaced Following Sunday Morning Hartford Fire

Eight people are displaced and one is injured after a fire on New Year's Day damaged a building in Hartford, fire officials say. Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz says the department was called to 23 Garfield Street in Hartford at around 11:45 a.m. this morning for a two alarm structure fire.

