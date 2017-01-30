East Hartford man sentenced for posse...

East Hartford man sentenced for possession of crack cocaine and firearm

An East Hartford man was sentenced on Jan. 27th by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport for possessing crack cocaine and a firearm, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Eduardo Zayas, a 38-year-old also known as 'Za', was sentenced to 65 months of prison, and three years of supervised release.

