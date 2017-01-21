Dozens of Buses Depart State for Women's March on Washington
Clutching signs and wearing pink "pussy hats," a few hundred women and men left Trinity College on four chartered buses early Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. Connecticut organizers said they are sending 4,500 marchers to the event, which will kick off with a rally around 10 a.m. The march begins at 1:15 p.m. About 200,000 total participants are expected, making the march the largest inauguration weekend demonstration in history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|OzRitz
|1,482,581
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|313,211
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,317
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Maria pawlus
|73
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,970
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC