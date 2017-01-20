Douglas McCrory And Michael McDonald To Face Off In 2nd State Senate District

State Rep. Douglas McCrory, D-Hartford, and former Windsor Republican Town Councilman Michael McDonald will face off in a special election to fill the 2nd Senate seat vacated by Eric Coleman earlier this month. McCrory and former Bloomfield Mayor and state treasurer Joseph Suggs were vying for the endoresement for the seat, which had been held by Coleman for more than two decades.

