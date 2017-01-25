Documentary 'Fire At Sea,' Drama 'Birth Of A Nation' At Cinestudio
One of the most acclaimed documentaries of 2016, which has not yet been seen in the Hartford area, will have a three-day run at Cinestudio, at 300 Summit St. at Trinity College in Hartford. "Fire at Sea" tells the story of the island of Lampedusa, off the coast of Italy, where hundreds of African and Middle Eastern asylum seekers arrive every week looking for a pathway into Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,483,627
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|62,982
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Safety Dance
|313,231
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|TRD
|71,320
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Maria pawlus
|73
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC