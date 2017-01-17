Daughter of accused dentist says fami...

Daughter of accused dentist says family had been close

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - One of two daughters of Roger P. Desilets Jr., the Princeton dentist accused of pushing his wife out a window to her death in 2011, took the stand Wednesday morning in his manslaughter trial in Worcester Superior Court. Kara Burkhart, of West Hartford, Connecticut, testified briefly about her relationship with her father before jurors took a morning break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 58 min Quirky 1,480,122
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Sammy Davis Junior 313,200
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Panks 62,896
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Me Impressed 7,992
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr Ize Found 71,310
How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16) Tue Hoody Hoodpecker 4
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Jan 16 Mona 112
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC