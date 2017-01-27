Cruz-Aponte To Step Down As Hartford's DPW Director
Marilynn Cruz-Aponte, the director of the city's department of public works, announced Friday that she's stepping down after a year in that position. "It's really a very personal decision, not one that has anything to do with public policy or any concerns; I have a lovely relationship with city council and the community," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
