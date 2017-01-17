Connecticut women brace for potential disruptions to D.C. march
Karen Giannuzzi, at center left and Mary Himes, center right, stand along with other women displaying the posters they made to be used during the March on Washington at Giannuzzi's home in Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Women's March on Washington, according to the event website, is a rally and march to call attention to the new Trump administration on their first day in office that women's rights are human rights.
