Connecticut Dance Alliance Announces Opening of Connecticut Dances- A Visual History Exhibition

The Connecticut Dance Alliance in partnership with the Connecticut Historical Society announces the opening of the Connecticut Dances- A Visual History exhibition on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth Street, Hartford, CT from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The exhibition will run through March 4, 2017.

