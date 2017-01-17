Community News For The West Hartford Edition

Riverside Reptiles will bring reptiles and amphibians to Mandell JCC on Zachs Campus, 335 Bloomfield Ave., for a hands-on experience for children and families. The event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Cost to attend is $5 per child in advance and $8 per child the day of the event.

