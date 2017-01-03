Community News For The West Hartford Edition

WEST HARTFORD C The Elmwood Senior Center, a division of the West Hartford Department of Human and Leisure Services, in an effort to give back to the local community, conducted a month-long Toys for Tots toy drive in conjunction with U.S. Marines Corps. Thanks to the generosity of the engaged Elmwood Senior Center community, at the end of the toy drive, 403 new, unwrapped toys were collected for deserving children in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.