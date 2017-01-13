Community News For The South Windsor Edition
Cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Marika Bournaki will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Wood Memorial Library, 783 Main St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Come early for the best seats. There is no cost to attend.
