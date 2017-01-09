Community News For The Glastonbury Ed...

Community News For The Glastonbury Edition

11 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The Gathering Room is proud to welcome the folk singing, fiddle playing trio The Gawler Sisters, performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at a private home in Glastonbury. The concert is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

