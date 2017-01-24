Casino Proposal Brings Hope For Jobs,...

Casino Proposal Brings Hope For Jobs, Concerns About Crime And Traffic

As the operators of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun narrow the choices for a third casino site, some residents here voiced concerns Tuesday about crime and traffic burdens on the town, but far more were enthusiastic about the potential for job growth. Kathy Bilodeau, an East Windsor resident, said the $300 million proposed casino could bring the job she's been searching for in town.

