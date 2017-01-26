Can Greenwich learn from West Hartford about racial balance?
Both districts have chosen magnet schools as their method of fixing their racial disparities. And even their magnet themes are the same: Smith School in West Hartford is a science, technology, engineering and math magnet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,486,696
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 min
|Alimony
|313,236
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,328
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Fri
|dganoe7
|75
|Lost Phone
|Jan 23
|Do no harm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC