Budget hawks target publicly funded elections
Rep. Brenda Kupchick, R-Fairfield, during opening day of the legislature at the Capitol in Hartford, Conn. on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|Henry
|1,486,614
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,022
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Ize Found
|71,326
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Fri
|dganoe7
|75
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Lost Phone
|Jan 23
|Do no harm
|1
