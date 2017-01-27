Bronin Nominee Disavows Anti-Gay Marriage Stance Of Group He Once Led
Harold Sparrow, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford, was nominated by Mayor Luke Bronin to serve on the Board of Education. Harold Sparrow, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford, was nominated by Mayor Luke Bronin to serve on the Board of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,487,044
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,330
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|BOBOS PLACE
|313,244
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Jan 27
|dganoe7
|75
|Lost Phone
|Jan 23
|Do no harm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC