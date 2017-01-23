Bronin Eager To Restart Discussion On...

Bronin Eager To Restart Discussion On Hartford School Closings

Mayor Luke Bronin said in a radio interview Monday that he is eager for Hartford to restart discussions on possible school closings, echoing district leaders who have argued that a way to strengthen the city's neighborhood schools is to have fewer schools. Bronin pointed to dwindling enrollment in the 47-school, 20,600-student district, where some aging neighborhood schools stand half-empty, resources are stretched thin and the city faces "a historic, massive budget crisis."

