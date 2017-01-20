Bradley Nitkin's Vision, Tenacity Honored At Hartford's Front Street
Front Street developer Bradley Nitkin, who died in 2009, honored Friday with a plaque mounted outside the Front Street Lofts building. Front Street developer Bradley Nitkin, who died in 2009, honored Friday with a plaque mounted outside the Front Street Lofts building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Teaman
|1,481,671
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Nemo
|62,950
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|Merry Moosmas
|20,769
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Steph
|72
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC