Bear's Blind Pig Pizzeria Expected To...

Bear's Blind Pig Pizzeria Expected To Open Soon

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The Bear's Smokehouse crew is turning its old Arch Street location into Hartford's newest pizza joint that uses a Marra Forni pizza oven that reaches 915 degrees and cooks pizza in about 90 seconds. Read story here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,473,104
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 45 min Ize Found 71,282
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,725
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr TRUTH 313,144
News Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai... 23 hr Troubled Water 2
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Thu BPT 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hartford County was issued at January 07 at 4:25PM EST

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,693,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC