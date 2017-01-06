Bear's Blind Pig Pizzeria Expected To Open Soon
The Bear's Smokehouse crew is turning its old Arch Street location into Hartford's newest pizza joint that uses a Marra Forni pizza oven that reaches 915 degrees and cooks pizza in about 90 seconds. Read story here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,473,104
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,725
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|TRUTH
|313,144
|Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai...
|23 hr
|Troubled Water
|2
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC