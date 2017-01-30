Authors Turn Unfinished Twain Manuscr...

Authors Turn Unfinished Twain Manuscript Into Children's Picture Book

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Royalty, animals and a plucky little boy are the characters illustrated by Erin Stead in A AoeThe Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine.A A Royalty, animals and a plucky little boy are the characters illustrated by Erin Stead in A AoeThe Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine.A A The upcoming publication of "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine," the first children's book ever published by Mark Twain , will be "a huge springboard into Twain's novels" for youths, says a prominent local children's book author.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min OzRitz 1,487,461
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr ThomasA 313,250
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Into The Night 63,042
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,331
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr melvin perez 20,787
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 13 hr cmzehnlern 55
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Jan 27 dganoe7 75
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC