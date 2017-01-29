Amid Controversy, Sparrow Withdraws Candidacy For Hartford School Board

Mayor Luke Bronin 's embattled nominee for the city school board, YMCA official Harold Sparrow, has withdrawn his candidacy on the eve of Monday's confirmation hearing, stating that controversy over his past employment had become a distraction that would take awhile to overcome. "I believe that I would have earned the trust and confidence of those who question my commitment to inclusion and equality, because those are values to which I am genuinely committed," Sparrow said in a statement Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.