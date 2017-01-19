Across Connecticut, Residents Felt a ...

Across Connecticut, Residents Felt a Kinship With Obama

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

On a brisk February night nearly nine years ago, a U.S. senator from Illinois electrified 17,000 people who had packed into a downtown Hartford arena and bolstered his momentum as the 2008 Democratic presidential nominee on the eve of Super Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min cathy1691823 1,480,976
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Sooo True 62,937
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr TRD 71,313
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) 19 hr Steph 72
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16) Jan 17 Hoody Hoodpecker 4
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC