About Sixty Drinking Fountains Removed From Seven West Hartford Schools

About 60 drinking fountains were removed from seven West Hartford schools during the first two weeks of class after water testing results indicated "the presence of lead that was slightly elevated above EPA standard," a letter sent to district parents Friday said. Assistant Superintendent Andrew Morrow told the Courant that all water fountains currently being used at district schools are safe to drink from and that the district has a plan moving forward.

