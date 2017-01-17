Abortion issue to be raised at Connec...

Abortion issue to be raised at Connecticut statehouse

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - The abortion issue is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol this session, after years of little to no debate on the subject. Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference Monday to introduce a package of five bills they say are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women's health rights.

