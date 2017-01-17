Abortion issue to be raised at Connecticut statehouse
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - The abortion issue is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol this session, after years of little to no debate on the subject. Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference Monday to introduce a package of five bills they say are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women's health rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,482,602
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Susanm
|313,211
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Ize Found
|71,317
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|Maria pawlus
|73
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,970
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC