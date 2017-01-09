Aaron Hernandez Associate Gets 5 Years For Hartford Bar Shooting
Alexander Bradley, the East Hartford man who says his eye was shot out by former New England Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for shooting up a Hartford bar.
