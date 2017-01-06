AAA warns against stoned drivers if C...

AAA warns against stoned drivers if Conn. legalizes marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

Several bills are being drafted by lawmakers in Hartford that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, and that's causing safety concerns for some. AAA is urging lawmakers in Hartford to consider the potential risks to the public, of motorists who drive under the influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Sicklecell Supporter 1,473,529
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr OzRitz 62,732
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr silly rabbit 313,145
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Ize Found 71,282
News Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai... Fri Troubled Water 2
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Thu BPT 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC