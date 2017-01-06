AAA warns against stoned drivers if Conn. legalizes marijuana
Several bills are being drafted by lawmakers in Hartford that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, and that's causing safety concerns for some. AAA is urging lawmakers in Hartford to consider the potential risks to the public, of motorists who drive under the influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Sicklecell Supporter
|1,473,529
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|62,732
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,145
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
|Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai...
|Fri
|Troubled Water
|2
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC