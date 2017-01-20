A Revolution Plays Out Well In TheaterWorks' 'Sunset Baby'
The director describes 'Sunset Baby' as about "learning to love yourself so you can love others. ... At the end of the day, it's about family, love, and the pressures that people put on family and love."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,481,713
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|tbirds_friend
|62,955
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|25 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Steph
|72
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC