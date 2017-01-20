A Revolution Plays Out Well In Theate...

A Revolution Plays Out Well In TheaterWorks' 'Sunset Baby'

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: CTNow.com

The director describes 'Sunset Baby' as about "learning to love yourself so you can love others. ... At the end of the day, it's about family, love, and the pressures that people put on family and love."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,481,713
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min tbirds_friend 62,955
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 25 min anybody anywhere 20,770
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 22 hr TRD 71,313
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Thu Steph 72
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC