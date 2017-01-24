24 hours after kidney surgery, Looney worked to avoid stalemate
Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, R-North Haven, and Sen. Art Linares, R-Westbrook listen during opening session at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, R-North Haven, and Sen. Art Linares, R-Westbrook listen during opening session at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,472,577
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 min
|Who cares
|313,141
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai...
|3 hr
|Troubled Water
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC