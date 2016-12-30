West Hartford Police: Test Drive Leads To Gunpoint Carjacking, Arrest
A man who agreed to have a potential buyer take his car on a test drive ended up being carjacked at gunpoint, police said. But the seller got the better of the suspect, they said, when he fought him off and grabbed his gun - which turned out to be a BB gun.
