Two men dead from drug overdoses on Hartford street
Two men are dead after overdosing on drugs on Zion Street in the south end of Hartford on Saturday morning. Police responded to the area at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, finding one man dead near an abandoned building and another on a porch.
