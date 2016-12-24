Two men dead from drug overdoses on H...

Two men dead from drug overdoses on Hartford street

Saturday Dec 24

Two men are dead after overdosing on drugs on Zion Street in the south end of Hartford on Saturday morning. Police responded to the area at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, finding one man dead near an abandoned building and another on a porch.

