Trumbull Republican First Selectman Tim Herbst addresses supporters Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, at Marisa's Ristorante in Trumbull after narrowly defeating Democratic challenger Vicki Tesoro. Trumbull Republican First Selectman Tim Herbst addresses supporters Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, at Marisa's Ristorante in Trumbull after narrowly defeating Democratic challenger Vicki Tesoro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.