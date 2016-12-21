Tower of Power performs two New Year's Eve shows at Hartford's Infinity Hall on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Tower of Power - one of the greatest soul, horn bands in the world - will be at Hartford's Infinity Hall this weekend to help folks ring in the new year. Two shows are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, with singer-songwriter Brian Dunne as the opener.
