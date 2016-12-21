Tower of Power performs two New Year'...

Tower of Power performs two New Year's Eve shows at Hartford's Infinity Hall on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Tower of Power - one of the greatest soul, horn bands in the world - will be at Hartford's Infinity Hall this weekend to help folks ring in the new year. Two shows are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, with singer-songwriter Brian Dunne as the opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Henry 1,467,513
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 312,937
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,748
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,264
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Babez7002 62,606
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 25 TOXIC COPS 1,169
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,067 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC