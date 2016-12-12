Top Stories 2016: Tribes' third-casino push shows little progress
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: With the year's end at hand and the General Assembly's 2017 session due to begin Jan. 4, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have said little about their efforts to settle on a “host” community for the third Connecticut casino they hope to develop in the Hartford area. The tribes, owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun, sought a second round of site proposals in September, and have been vetting sites in East Hartford, East Windsor, Hartford, South Windsor and Windsor Locks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|Truth is might
|312,949
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,750
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,467,593
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ffffffff
|62,607
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,267
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 25
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC