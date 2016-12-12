Top Stories 2016: Tribes' third-casino push shows little progress

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: With the year's end at hand and the General Assembly's 2017 session due to begin Jan. 4, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have said little about their efforts to settle on a “host” community for the third Connecticut casino they hope to develop in the Hartford area. The tribes, owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun, sought a second round of site proposals in September, and have been vetting sites in East Hartford, East Windsor, Hartford, South Windsor and Windsor Locks.

