Top Stories 2016: Tribes' third-casin...

Top Stories 2016: Tribes' third-casino push shows little progress

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: With the year's end at hand and the General Assembly's 2017 session due to begin Jan. 4, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have said little about their efforts to settle on a “host” community for the third Connecticut casino they hope to develop in the Hartford area. The tribes, owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun, sought a second round of site proposals in September, and have been vetting sites in East Hartford, East Windsor, Hartford, South Windsor and Windsor Locks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min Truth is might 312,949
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr I despise most pe... 20,750
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,467,593
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr ffffffff 62,607
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Ize Found 71,267
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 25 TOXIC COPS 1,169
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,021 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC