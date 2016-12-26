Top 10 Courant Stories Of 2016 No. 6:...

Top 10 Courant Stories Of 2016 No. 6: An Ambitious City Redevelopment ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

They promised a gleaming, $30 million professional soccer stadium that would revitalize Hartford's Colt Park and grab the attention of motorists zipping by on I-91. And Hartford officials couldn't resist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Orange God 1,466,277
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 min ThomasA 312,913
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Observing DaLoser 7,984
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr don t drink the k... 62,606
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr jjohn 20,745
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) 21 hr TOXIC COPS 1,169
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Dec 18 Ize Found 71,262
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC